Derogatory remarks: School terminates teacher

"We will abide by the final decision taken by the inquiry team," HM stressed and added that such an unfortunate incident had not taken place in the school's history of 60 years. The incident has created mistrust. We accept all religions, traditions and beliefs equally," she stressed.

Mullai Muhilan assured that the inquiry will be completed at the earliest. Earlier during the day parents, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Dr Bharath Shetty, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell among others had submitted a memorandum to DDPI Dayanand R Naik and staged protest near the school. Around noon school management while defending the teacher ended up angering MLA and those present outside the gate.

Students too, after classes joined the protest and raised slogans along with parents, MLAs demanding the suspension of teacher. At one point, even the public tried to barge inside the school campus, but were prevented by police. When the slogans increased and protest continued, DC, Commissioner of Police rushed to the spot and promised MLA to address all concerns of the parents.

Vedavyasa Kamath insisted on the immediate suspension of Sr Prabha and another male teacher. "If Christian schools prohibit Hindu students from wearing bangles, anklets, bindi on the forehead in the coming days, we will not keep quiet," he warned. Dr Bharath Shetty accused Congress of trying to protect the school and teachers. The education department should conduct a probe into the incident.

Initially the protesters had demanded the suspension of Sr Prabha. Later, parents and a few students made allegations on another teacher who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against ‘Koragajja.’

A parent near the DDPI office said while teaching a lesson on “work is worship,” the remarks were made by the teacher. The derogatory remarks were not related to the lesson in the textbook. The teacher has no right to speak ill of a religion. She had tried to sow the seeds of hate in the minds of the children.