<p>The practice of wearing Western gowns and caps for convocation ceremonies at state universities will soon be history as the higher education department has decided to introduce uniform traditional attires for convocations.</p>.<p>This will be for candidates receiving degrees and other certificates as well as teachers and guests attending the convocations.</p>.<p>The department has constituted a committee of vice-chancellors to submit recommendations for the purpose. </p>.Karnataka govt to frame policy to regulate digital content use by kids.<p>Confirming this to DH, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, “We have decided to shift from the British-era gowns to traditional Indian ethnic wear. An official announcement on the same will be made soon after we receive recommendations from the committee”.</p>.<p>Dr Sudhakar said the attire will probably be khadi.</p>.<p>“Some universities have already switched to khadi. Some have stopped using western caps and replaced the same with Mysuru peta. But we want it to be uniform in public universities,” Sudhakar said.</p>.<p>As shared by sources, this was proposed by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot during the recent conclave of vice-chancellors chaired by him.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the governor stressed on the need to transit from British gowns to Indian wear and emphasised on introducing khadi or any other local handloom <br>fabric.</p>.<p>“The governor proposed saree for women and kurtha-pyjama for men,” the sources said.</p>.<p>The minister said the colour of the attire would be white for everyone.</p>.<p>The University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed all universities in the country to shift to handloom fabrics for convocations.</p>.<p>The erstwhile BJP government in the state had also tried to switch to desi attire from western gowns and caps for convocations. Though the matter was discussed widely, no concrete decision could be made. </p>