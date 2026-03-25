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Devalapura flyover: Second public hearing remains inconclusive too

Chaos prevailed during the hearing on Wednesday and there could not be any final conclusion. This was the second public hearing held in this regard.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:05 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFlyover

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