Deve Gowda advocates moral education for students

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday advocated for moral education for students.
“Education will be just a piece of paper without culture. Education acquires a meaning when you develop culture along with it. Providing quality education along with moral education is important,” Deve Gowda said.
He was speaking at the 58th annual convocation of Bangalore University where he and Isro chairperson S Somanath (in absentia) received honorary doctorates.
Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath, who delivered the convocation address, advised students to look beyond traditional education.
“I haven’t done too much of the traditional education. Skills required for the world are available outside education. The world is competitive and education has moved out of the classroom,” he said.
He further said, “Curiosity around learning, not just your subject, but being curious about changes around the world, both in technology and academia is important. I had unconventional education by virtue of which I chose to educate myself. Not through books or syllabus given to me. So much is available free today to make it better to get a job and start a career.”
As many as 28,871 students received various degrees on the occasion.
In a blunder, the university got the name of gold medal winner wrong on her memento.
Asma Banu W, who won seven gold medals for postgraduation in Chemistry, was shocked to see her name as ‘Astma Banu,’ on her plaque.