H D Deve Gowda defends alliance with BJP, attacks Congress

Gowda said no political party in India is spared when it comes to ties with the BJP. "If there's any political party in the country that's not associated with the BJP, then let it be known. Let it be made public what happened in West Bengal to defeat Mamata Banerjee. Who joined hands with whom?" the JD(S) supremo said.

"I'd like to ask those big leaders questioning my secular ideals: who defeated (incumbent MLC) BM Farooq when he contested for a Rajya Sabha seat?" Gowda said, targeting Congress.

Maintaining that there was no need to say that the JD(S) had compromised on its secularism because of the alliance with BJP, Gowda said his party would continue to protect minorities.

"Even if we form a government with the BJP, we won't let the minorities down. Our stand on protecting minorities will continue," he said, responding to the Muslim leaders quitting JD(S).

Gowda further accused the Congress of destroying the JD(S). He even blamed senior Congress leaders in the state for the collapse of the coalition government in 2019.

When asked if the alliance with the BJP would force JD(S) MLAs to quit, Gowda said: "The alliance was discussed in the initial stage with all our 19 MLAs and eight MLCs before heading to New Delhi."

On seat-sharing, Gowda said it is yet to be discussed. "The BJP's parliamentary board will first deliberate," he added.

Meanwhile, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy recalled that he had an offer from the BJP to form the government after the fractured mandate in 2018.

"If I had joined hands with the BJP, I could've been the CM for five years," he said.