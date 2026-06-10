Deve Gowda didn't apply for RS berth, says HDK; slams Congress

<p class="bodytext">Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday, clarified that former prime minister H D Deve Gowda had not applied for a Rajya Sabha ticket.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He was reacting to statements by Congress leaders that the BJP’s decision to field a candidate of its own for the poll to the Upper House from the state and not re-nominate Gowda was an insult to his party, the JD(S). </p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumaraswamy said, “Deve Gowda had not applied for a Rajya Sabha ticket. But Congress leaders are showing excessive sympathy towards Gowda. The Congress is hatching a conspiracy to create a rift in the alliance between BJP and JD(S)”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The union minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating classrooms constructed with CSR funds at a school at Taggahalli in the district on Tuesday.</p>.Congress shows excessive sympathy towards Deve Gowda to break BJP-JD(S) alliance: Kumaraswamy.<p class="bodytext">“Deve Gowda has been a fighter and has faced several challenges. He is not greedy for power. He quit the prime minister’s post, when his self-respect was hurt. Are the Congress leaders unaware of all this?” he asked. “Last time, there was no opportunity for another candidate to contest against Deve Gowda. No party had the numbers to field its candidate. The JD(S) had the strength. That is why Gowda was elected to Rajya Sabha. He did not go to the Rajya Sabha with the support of Congress,” he quipped. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">On Zameer</p>.<p class="bodytext">To a query, Kumaraswamy clarified that former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan was not in contact with him. “I have also not contacted any Congress leader,” the former chief minister said. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">On meeting CM</p>.<p class="bodytext">When asked if he will meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has been calling on all former CMs, Kumaraswamy said, “What suggestions should I give? He has criticised me many times asking ‘What has Kumaraswamy done as CM twice?’. I have not done anything. What advice will he seek from me? I am aware of everything (his intentions)”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Commenting on the MLC election, he said, “We need two votes and Congress too needs two votes. There is no game plan in this. We will ask MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been expelled from BJP, to vote for us. We will try our best. The Congress has money and muscle power. Let us see what happens”.</p>