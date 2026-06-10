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Homeindiakarnataka

Deve Gowda didn't apply for RS berth, says HDK; slams Congress

Commenting on the MLC election, he said, “We need two votes and Congress too needs two votes."
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 00:07 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 00:07 IST
HD Kumaraswamydeve gowda

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