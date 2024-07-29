Deve Gowda seeks special scheme to address Karnataka water crisis

Urging the Centre to declare Upper Bhadra as a national project, he said this would help to address the irrigation and drinking water crisis in the central Karnataka region.

Noting that the total 19 Lok Sabha members won from the BJP-JD(S) coalition, Gowda said this indicated that the people of Karnataka kept faith in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. So the Centre should come to the help of people of Karnataka to address the water crisis, he addded.

He also said that the agriculture sector is facing a severe crisis across the country and the government should help the farming community.

On the Opposition allegations that Andhra Pradesh and Bihar got highest allocations in the budget, Gowda said that nothing wrong in these two states getting highest allocations as they too need to develop.