Develop rational thinking, CM Siddaramaiah tells students

Siddaramaiah said it is important to make children global citizens. “What is the use of education if our graduates become casteist?” Siddaramaiah sought to know. “In rural areas, 80% of the children in government schools come from the deprived classes. We implemented several schemes including Ksheera Bhagya and extended providing eggs till class 10 for twice a week to facilitate their education,” CM said. A total of 43 teachers working with primary, secondary schools and pre-university colleges were conferred with Best Teachers award on the occasion.