Develop satellite towns to Bengaluru, extend Metro connectivity, Karnataka MLAs urge CM

Legislators representing constituencies surrounding Bengaluru, have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to focus on big ticket infrastructure development in these regions, including extension of Metro connectivity and supply of Kaveri water.
The MLAs met the CM as part of a series of meetings Siddaramaiah is holding with the legislators across the state.
Legislators from the regions surrounding Bengaluru, such as Doddaballapura, Nelamangala, Devanahalli and Hosakote, who participated in the meeting, impressed upon Siddaramaiah the need for expanding infrastructure in these areas in order to decongest Bengaluru city.
Speaking to DH, one MLA said the discussion revolved around big ticket infrastructure development for these regions. “We asked for extension of Metro connectivity to places surrounding Bengaluru,” the MLA said.
The legislators also asked the CM to ensure supply of Kaveri water to areas such as Nelamangala, Doddaballapura and Hosakote. “We suggested that satellite towns should be developed around Bengaluru,” the MLA added.
Siddaramaiah on Wednesday also held meetings with MLAs from Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, other than Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar and
Davangere.
This is the third consecutive day that Siddaramaiah is holding discussions with the legislators and the district incharge ministers.
He is likely to continue these meetings with other districts, post Independence Day celebrations.