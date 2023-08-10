Develop satellite towns to Bengaluru, extend Metro connectivity, Karnataka MLAs urge CM

The legislators also asked the CM to ensure supply of Kaveri water to areas such as Nelamangala, Doddaballapura and Hosakote. “We suggested that satellite towns should be developed around Bengaluru,” the MLA added.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday also held meetings with MLAs from Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, other than Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar and

Davangere.

This is the third consecutive day that Siddaramaiah is holding discussions with the legislators and the district incharge ministers.

He is likely to continue these meetings with other districts, post Independence Day celebrations.