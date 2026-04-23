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Development not possible with just Rs 2,000 offered by govt: H D Kumaraswamy

He said, 'The development of the states would be completely derailed, and the Congress is responsible for this.'
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsH D Kumaraswamydevelopment

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