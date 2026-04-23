<p>Holenarsipur, Hassan: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> continued his tirade against the Congress-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government and its freebies.</p><p>After inaugurating the renovated Sri Veera Anjaneya temple at Uddana Hosahalli, Holenarsipur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday, he said, "Development is not possible with just Rs 2,000 offered by the government. It cannot get proper education, health or other necessities."</p><p>"There is information that the government has not paid salaries to its employees for the month of March. Similarly, Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government too has delayed salaries. The development of the states would be completely derailed, and the Congress is responsible for this," he said.</p><p><strong>Repay debt</strong></p><p>"The Karnataka government has taken a loan of around Rs 7.26 lakh crore. Each person in the state is burdened with a minimum of Rs 1 lakh. Who is responsible for this and who will repay it?" he asked.</p><p>"The people should think before casting their vote in the upcoming elections. Don't vote on caste basis. Compare the development in Hassan district and the entire state and then vote. I did all this work during a short period in power. I appointed thousands of teachers in a transparent manner. But, the current government has not made a single appointment," Kumaraswamy said.</p>.Take action on leaders after 'due procedure', says Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.<p><strong>Black magic</strong></p><p>"The Congressmen have been saying that they will come to power in 2028. There has been discussions and debates on the post of chief minister. They are blaming each other. One has been visiting temples. Now, there is a discussion on black magic. A Congress leader has said that black magic has been done against the CM," he pointed out. </p><p>"The Congress leaders go to Tamil Nadu and seek votes for the DMK. Here they say that they will execute the 'Mekedatu' project. But, TN goes to court and gets a stay on the Mekedatu project. However, they accuse the Union government for the delay, " he said, without mentioning the name of DCM D K Shivakumar.</p><p><strong>No place for Zameer in JD(S): HDK</strong></p><p>Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, on Thursday, said that the doors of the JD(S) are closed for Congress Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Speaking to media persons at Udduru Hosahalli, Holenarsipur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday, he said, "The JD(S) does not need people like Zameer. Do not ask me anything about this."</p>