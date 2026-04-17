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Developments not good in Congress after Davanagere by-poll: B K Hariprasad

The leader, who is also in charge of Haryana Congress, said that in Haryana too, the party took action against few MLAs.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDavanagereB K Hariprasad

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