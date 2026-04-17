<p>New Delhi: Expressing displeasure over the action taken against minority community leaders in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>for anti party activities during Davanagere by-poll, senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>leader B K Hariprasad on Friday said that the state unit should follow proper procedure before taking action against anyone.</p><p>“Whatever developments are taking place in the party after the Davangere bypoll are not good for the party,” Hariprasad, Congress National General Secretary, told reporters here.</p>.<p>“There is a state Congress disciplinary committee headed by former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman A R Rehman Khan. If any member is found involved in anti-party activities, the matter should be referred to the committee. The panel will do its duty by seeking an explanation from the concerned members and then recommend appropriate action. The Karnataka unit should have followed this process,” Hariprasad told media persons.</p>.Karnataka bypoll 'sabotage' row: War breaks out in Congress with Abdul Jabbar's suspension.<p>" There are even discussions on social media about possible action against senior leader and Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. He is a senior leader and enjoys immense popularity among the minority community.Some vested interests are spreading rumours about Zameer Ahmed’s resignation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must clarify whether any action is being taken against Zameer or not. By issuing a clarification, the CM can put an end to the ongoing debate on social media," Hariprasad added.</p><p>The leader, who is also in charge of Haryana Congress, said that in Haryana too, the party took action against few MLAs. </p><p>“That was done only after following the proper procedure, and it took one month,” he added.</p><p>Following complaints of anti-party activities during the Davanagere bypolls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sacked his Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, and the Congress state unit suspended MLC Abdul Jabbar from the party’s primary membership.</p>