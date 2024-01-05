Devolution: Karnataka's tax pie shrinks

Bengaluru: Karnataka could have received over Rs 58,000 crore under devolution of taxes this fiscal going by past allocations but the state’s share is lower than what it was five years ago, an analysis of budget documents shows.
With the Union government appointing economist Arvind Panagariya as the head of the 16th Finance Commission, which will determine how central taxes are distributed among states, the devolution debate has sprung back to life, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, joining it.
On Thursday, Siddaramaiah stoked the ‘north versus south’ debate and said the southern states pay taxes that are taken away by the northern states.
He said that Karnataka gets back only 15 paise for every rupee it pays as tax while Bihar receives Rs 7.06 and Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.73. “Karnataka’s paradox: Second in GST collections, last in receiving grants,” he said.
Between 2020 and 2022, under the 15th Finance Commission, Karnataka received Rs 89,574 crore under devolution. While this is more than the budget estimates, Karnataka has accused the Union government of shrinking the divisible pool itself.
“Out of the total collection, a large portion of money is left out of the divisible pool by considering it as cess. And cess is retained 100 per cent by the Union government. We’re asking the 16th Finance Commission to bring cess under the divisible pool,” a top finance department official said.
Numbers reveal the chasm. In 2015-16, the state's share in taxes was Rs 24,789.78 crore. This rose to Rs 39,806.26 crore in 2019-20. That's a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 10 per cent. At the same CAGR, Karnataka’s share in taxes for 2023-24 should have been Rs 58,131.76 crore in 2023-24. But the state’s share is Rs 37,252 crore — lower than what it was in 2019.
It must be noted that tax collections of states and the Union government dropped sharply in 2020-21 due to the pandemic-induced loss of economic activities.
While Karnataka should have received Rs 1.59 lakh crore under devolution of taxes as fixed by the 14th Finance Commission between 2015 and 2020, the state received Rs 1.51 lakh crore, a shortfall of Rs 8,299.14 crore.
The 14th Finance Commission gave Karnataka a share of 4.71 per cent in the divisible pool of taxes. The state’s share came down to 3.64 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission.
Siddaramaiah targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his home state Gujarat saw a 51 rise in per cent devolution, from Rs 23,489 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 35,525 crore.
“The BJP government is cutting Karnataka’s tax share to fund development in Gujarat. The southern states pay taxes, which are snatched by the northern states,” Siddaramaiah said. “Is this your Gujarat model? What’s in this false model for Kannadigas?”