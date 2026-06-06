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Homeindiakarnataka

Devotion more important than politics, says CM DK Shivakumar during Turuvekere temple visit

After becoming chief minister, he visited the Mallaghatta Gangadhareshwara Temple in Turuvekere taluk for the first time and spoke to reporters after offering prayers.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 18:08 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsDK Shivakumar

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