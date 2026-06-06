Devotion more important than politics, says CM DK Shivakumar during Turuvekere temple visit

<p>Tumakuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> said: “Once you take responsibility for protecting the interests of an entire state, everyone’s blessings become important. That is why I took the oath according to Hindu traditions.”</p><p>After becoming chief minister, he visited the Mallaghatta Gangadhareshwara Temple in Turuvekere taluk for the first time and spoke to reporters after offering prayers.</p><p>“For me, devotion is more important than politics. The relationship between a devotee and God is personal. I had invited religious heads from Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and other faiths to the oath-taking ceremony,” he said.</p>.<p>“I share an emotional bond with the Mallaghatta lake and the Gangadhareshwara Temple. During our housewarming ceremony, holy water was brought from five sacred places, and this was one of them. Whenever I come here, I feel happiness and peace of mind,” he added.</p>.The Kanakapura 'rock': How land of granite shaped D K Shivakumar.<p>‘Dedicate to people’</p>.<p>He should dedicate the power given to him to the people. He offered prayers for the welfare of society and the well-being of the people, the CM said.</p>.<p>Development works worth Rs 35 crore have been taken up around Mallaghatta. Canal systems to benefit farmers, a guest house, and several other development projects have been completed. Necessary assistance will be provided after discussions with local body representatives and the Kadasiddeshwara Mutt authorities, he stated.</p>.<p>Rudramuni Swamiji of Shadakshara Mutt in Tiptur said that D K Shivakumar has become chief minister because of Ajjayya’s miracle. He has immense devotion towards the Nonavinakere Mutt. He should also provide grants and support for the development of other mutts, the seer advised</p>.<p><strong>Half an hour pooja in cave shrine </strong></p><p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the Kadasiddeshwara Mutt at Nonavinakere in the taluk on Saturday and offered prayers for half an hour inside the cave. Only Karivrushabhadeshikendra Shivayogishwara Swamiji accompanied him during the pooja. </p><p>Later he visited the Kadasiddeshwara Temple and offered prayers at the sacred gaddige. He also fed fruits to the temple elephant. Afterwhich he went to Gurubhavan the residence of the Nonavinakere seer and held discussions until 8 pm. </p><p>“I am not new to the Nonavinakere Kadasiddeshwara Mutt. I have visited countless times over the last 25 years. Whenever I came here I rendered service. I have taken the blessings of Ajjayya and guidance from the seers. Today I have not come here as chief minister but as a devotee praying for the welfare of the state and everyone including myself” Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the media.</p>