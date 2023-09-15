DGCA renews aerodrome licence of Mangaluru International Airport for five years

The DGCA had initially granted aerodrome licence to Mangaluru International Airport Limited that operates MIA on September 16, 2021, for a six-month period up to March 15, 2022. The civil aviation regulator subsequently extended the same for a further 18 months from March 16, 2022, up to September 15, 2023.

“The latest renewal has seen DGCA do so for a five-year period,” the release said.