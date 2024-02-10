DGP Pratap Reddy seeks voluntary retirement

Bengaluru: C H Pratap Reddy, the Director General of Police (DGP), Internal Security Division, has applied for voluntary retirement from service. Reddy, due to retire in June 2024, has opted to be relieved by the end of April.
Well-placed sources said that Reddy, citing personal reasons, applied for VRS in January 2024, as the rules mandate a “three-month notice in writing to the appointing authority before the date of retirement.”
Reddy, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was the former police commissioner of Bengaluru city before he assumed the role of DGP, Internal Security Division.
The senior officer hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur and is a B Tech graduate.
He has served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was conferred with the Chief Minister’s Medal for Meritorious Service and President’s Medal for Distinguished Service while he also held important ranks in the state.