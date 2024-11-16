DH Impact: CMO asks food safety officials to take action after rats infest kitchen serving Indira canteens

MCC takes up civil works in Alanahalli Master Kitchen

Mysore City Corporation (MCC) has initiated ecessary civil works at this Kitchen, including the removal of non functioning exhaust duct (Chimney) where a lot of rats were mainly found, as per MCC CHO Dr N P Venkatesh.

This kitchen supplies food for six Indira canteens in Mysuru city.

The MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rehman Sharief and MCC Health officer Dr N P Venkatesh visited this kitchen on November 10. He issued notices to MCC Health Officer, Environment Engineer and Health inspector of zone 1 of MCC. He even assured of taking up necessary civil works of the kitchen. The DO of FSSAI, Dr S L Ravindra, who works under the Health department, in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, inspected the Master Kitchen in Alanahalli Circle on November 11 and sent a report to the Commissioner for Food Safety. Dr Ravindra had even collected three food samples from the Kitchen and sent them for testing. He issued a notice to the tender holder, to improve Alanahalli Master kitchen. He had even given information to the MCC Commissioner and MCC Health officer about the issues in the Alanahalli master kitchen and about necessary action, including civil works, to fix the problems, to prevent rats from entering the kitchen.