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DH impact | Karnataka CS writes to her Maharashtra counterpart on conducting TET in Kannada medium

Those who appear for the eligibility test for the posts of Kannada teacher in Maharashtra are now provided with question papers only in Marathi or English
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMaharashtraKannadaTETTeachers Eligibility Test

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