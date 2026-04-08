<p>Kalaburagi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has written to her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>counterpart, Rajesh Aggarwal, urging him to conduct the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in Kannada medium for posts of Kannada teacher in Kannada-medium schools in the State.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kannada-medium-teachers-in-maha-face-language-test-3956597">DH</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kannada-medium-teachers-in-maha-face-language-test-3956597"> published an article on April 5 highlighting the plight </a>of Kannada teachers and candidates who have completed DEd or BEd in Kannada medium in Maharashtra while writing the eligibility test as they are provided with question papers only in Marathi or English.</p><p>While the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations offers a Kannada medium option when filling out application forms for teachers’ recruitment exams, the exam body does not conduct the test in this language. </p>.'Make sure officers aren't transferred without postings': Karnataka Chief Secretary to state department chiefs.<p>Kannada outfits have alleged that many qualified candidates are failing because of this and it had led to a shortage of Kannada teachers in Maharashtra. </p><p>As per Supreme Court's directions, it is mandatory for all serving teachers to clear the TET by 2027 to ensure their job security.</p><p>Expressing gratitude for issuing the notification to recruit Kannada teachers to fill vacancies in Maharashtra's Kannada-medium schools, Shalini Rajneesh in her letter on Tuesday said that 80% of linguistic minority Kannadigas live in Jatt, Akkalkot, Dakshin Solapur taluks and also in some parts of Mumbai. She said that Maharashtra has around 377 Kannada-medium schools with 44,860 students in all.</p><p>As these linguistic minority students and teachers come under the protection of the constitutional provisions of Articles 30, 347, 350, 350A and 350B, the unavailability of the TET examination in the Kannada medium has caused significant distress and professional uncertainty among these serving Kannada-medium teachers, Shalini Rajneesh said.</p>.‘States should not engage in conflicts over language’.<p>"It is pertinent to mention that the Government of Karnataka consistently conducts the TET exam in the Marathi medium for Marathi-speaking candidates residing in Karnataka. Hence, I request you to extend a reciprocal facility to the Kannada-speaking people of Maharashtra. Since the last date for applying for the TET exam is fast approaching (April 16), I request you to intervene in this matter with the utmost urgency," she said. </p><p>She urged the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to direct the Education Department to provide the option for appearing for the TET in Kannada medium for those currently serving in Kannada-medium schools and give the option for appearing for the TET in Kannada medium for all future new teachers recruitment notifications. She also urged him to prioritise filling all teacher vacancies in Kannada-medium schools in Maharashtra.</p>