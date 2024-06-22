DH Impact | Karnataka forest minister Khandre pauses project to axe 99,000 trees in Ballari's Sandur

Interestingly, the Forest Department -- from the deputy conservator of forest to the principal chief conservator of forest -- had advised the government against the project. The state government in October 2020 overruled the department and approved it. Subsequently, the project got final (Stage 2) clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in December 2022.

As per the procedure, the clearance will allow the KIOCL to seek diversion of land. However, with the minister giving clear instructions to not to divert the forest, the rich biodiversity of the forest has got an interim relief.

The large-scale tree felling has evoked a strong opposition from the residents of Sandur, reeling under the pollution caused by the mining which have failed to provide better living conditions. Over the last one week, the government had faced criticism from people across the state for its decision to allow cutting of trees at a time the state has been facing repeated incidents of heatwaves and floods.