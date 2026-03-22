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DH Interview | 'If ministers come to House early, things will improve', says U T Khader

The Assembly isn’t for ministers; it’s for MLAs. Ministers have Cabinet where they can discuss. They can get work done as officers will listen to them.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 21:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsU T Khader

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