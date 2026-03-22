<p>On March 16, Speaker U T Khader walked out of the Assembly in an unprecedented manner of protest by a presiding officer against the government’s failure to provide answers to questions by legislators. </p><p>After becoming Speaker, the 5-time Mangalore MLA got AI cameras installed to track legislators’ attendance. </p><p>To incentivise attendance, he introduced complimentary breakfast and recliner chairs. He proposed linking session attendance with constituency grants. DH’s Prathima Nandakumar sat down with Khader to discuss his reforms agenda. Excerpts: </p>.<p><strong>A Speaker walking out was unprecedented. What made you do it?</strong></p>.<p>The Assembly isn’t for ministers; it’s for MLAs. Ministers have Cabinet where they can discuss. They can get work done as officers will listen to them. </p><p>But MLAs are people’s voice. There will be issues in their constituencies and policy matters that need discussion. So, the House meets once every 3 months. The government is bound to give answers. However, for many days, I observed the answers to unstarred questions had almost stopped. I warned departments not to take my softness for weakness. Yet they didn’t take it seriously. I had to make a clear decision. I could overlook it or uphold dignity of my chair and do justice to MLAs. I chose the latter.</p>.<p><strong>Was the issue with Question Hour?</strong></p>.<p>We get both starred (that get answered in the House) and unstarred questions (that get written replies) from members. Only 15 questions are starred. However, unstarred questions are equally important and carry same sanctity. The answers are laid before the House as it is a commitment by the government. If an answer is not given, MLAs can approach the Assurance committee. On March 16, the home minister tabled only 84 answers against 230 unstarred questions. The previous week, only about 50 questions were answered. After the walkout, a high-level meeting was held with the chief minister, senior ministers and Opposition. The chief secretary gave show-cause notices to secretaries, and the CM wrote to Cabinet colleagues. We also conducted an analysis to understand reasons for delay. I’m happy that subsequently there were 171 answers against 191 questions. </p>.<p><strong>What changes did you make?</strong></p>.<p>When I took over as Speaker, MLAs complained that answers weren’t provided even up to a year. I constituted a House committee to address the issue of delayed answers and summon officers concerned. We take up questions from 5 departments a day and track performance daily. Officers should be proactive, prepare answers and get minister’s signature before printing copies. Some answers might need more time. Officers should inform the MLA and commit to when the answer will be furnished. </p>.<p><strong>Many ministers continue to skip Assembly session. What do you have to say on this?</strong></p>.<p>It’s the primary duty of ministers to protect sanctity of the House.</p>.<p><strong>Has the new attendance system and reading out names of on-time MLAs helped?</strong></p>.<p>The attendance has improved and participation is getting better. I feel if ministers come early, things will really improve. It’s important to recognise and honour punctuality. The constituents are watching. If senior legislator Suresh Kumar can be punctual every day, why not youngsters?</p>.<p><strong>How does Karnataka fare in House proceedings?</strong></p>.<p>Karnataka scores better as there’s cordial relations between the government and Opposition. We function 55 days a year (against the prescribed 60 days). Our session begins at 9 am and members turn up on time. This has shocked other states. We have an effective Opposition and a responsive government.</p>.<p><strong>Ministers attend public events or travel to Delhi during session. Your comments. </strong></p>.<p>The business advisory committee has discussed this and asked ministers to treat Assembly as first priority.</p>.<p><strong>Our Assembly is not yet paperless. Why is it so?</strong></p>.<p>Our legislative material is digital. We sent two proposals - National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to digitise state legislatures with 60% central assistance, and our own application, to the state government. The government has approved NeVA. In 3 months, we’ll be fully digital. Delay was because Karnataka is bicameral and NeVA is designed for unicameral legislatures.</p>.<p><strong>How has your transition been from a full-time politician to Speaker? </strong></p>.<p>My early experience as an MLA, when I sat through House proceedings and interacted with senior members, helped me. No learning goes waste.</p>.<p><strong>Your advice to first-time legislators.</strong></p>.<p>It’s ironic. We struggle to become MLA, so that we can enter the Assembly. But after winning, we struggle to attend the session. Develop patience and sincerity. Unless you’re a good listener, you can’t be a good leader. Politics is not mathematics, but chemistry. Take everyone along, even in your constituency, as peace precedes development.</p>