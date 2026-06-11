DH Interview | 'Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar both hypocrites': Former CM Bommai talks Congress politics & BJP's future

<p>Politics is called the art of the possible. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-ex-cm-siddaramaiah-alleges-bjp-used-poll-machinery-to-reject-meenakshi-natarajans-rs-nomination-4033985">Siddaramaiah</a>’s resignation and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>’s elevation as CM have opened up many possibilities for both Congress and BJP. In the run-up to 2028, the BJP may also witness organisational reshuffling. In an exclusive interview with DH’s Sujay B M, former Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/removing-obc-cm-will-hurt-congress-in-2028-polls-basavaraj-bommai-on-leadership-change-buzz-in-karnataka-4017906">Basavaraj Bommai </a>speaks about recent political developments, welfare schemes, opportunities for BJP etc. </p><p>Following are the excerpts from the interview.</p><p><strong>1. Over the last 2-3 weeks, Karnataka politics has seen major developments… How do you see Shivakumar’s elevation as CM?</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: It’s an internal matter of Congress, which we aren’t worried about much. But we are worried whether this will benefit the people… Shivakumar is currently engulfed in managing his ministry… He needs to have his supporters in the next (Cabinet) expansion… He’s making tall claims but I don’t think they are together as a party in the endeavour to give better governance.</p><p><strong>2. There are differences between the secular-rationalist Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar’s ‘soft Hindutva.’ Does it help BJP or is DKS taking a certain constituency away from BJP??</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: There’s no question of taking away any constituency. Both are hypocrites. Siddaramaiah took a stand as a rationalist but ultimately went to temples, did aarti etc. Similarly, D K Shivakumar went to the Kumbh Mela but at a critical time, he called terrorists his brothers. For his own elevation, he may have gone to temples but how well he shows he is fair to everybody will decide (things).</p><p><strong>3. Discussion on guarantees gained steam after Congress came to power. How do you look at balancing welfare schemes and development?</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: There has to be some philosophy and rational thinking behind it. You need a sturdy financial set-up to provide guarantees… In Karnataka, there’s nearly 100 per cent committed expenditure.. Why are MLAs unhappy, and why are contractors not coming forward? Guarantees cannot be at the cost of development. You cannot spread the butter evenly everywhere. The poorest of the poor should be benefited. Also, guarantees and subsidies have been in place for long. But they were for targeted groups — old persons, widows — with fixed parameters. Providing guarantees to everyone is political, since everyone has a vote.</p><p><strong>4. BJP has made persistent efforts for 10-15 years to strengthen itself in the Old Mysuru region. Does DKS becoming CM halt those prospects for now?</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai:</strong> BJP is a party with a difference. BJS, BJP’s predecessor, was an urban party. Then, we spread into villages. Later, from presence in only a few states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh etc, it’s now a pan-India party. Similarly, we want to be a pan-Karnataka party. We haven’t been successful but it doesn’t deter us from expanding. Whether DKS is the CM or someone else, it doesn’t bother us.</p>.'Removing OBC CM will hurt Congress in 2028 polls': Basavaraj Bommai on leadership change buzz in Karnataka.<p><strong>5. In the post-Siddaramaiah era, how can BJP make inroads amongst OBCs and Dalits?</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: There’s discontentment amongst BCs, SC and STs. BCs expected a lot, but not even a single Ganga Kalyan borewell was provided to them in three years. SCs expected the CM post; their funds are not being properly utilised, there is corruption in the SC/ST corporations. We were building on this for the last three years… Siddaramaiah’s absence may accelerate our efforts but even with Siddaramaiah, it was difficult this time to hold the Ahinda fort. </p><p><strong>6. Does that mean the BJP will develop OBC leadership in the run-up to 2028??</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: There are many leaders already, and now there will be more opportunities for them to work hard… If they work, the sky's the limit. BJP looks for young talent. We have new leaders in all communities.</p><p><strong>7. Congress has been historically seen as an Ahinda party..</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: That was propaganda, and they were successful for some time. Now that propaganda has been exposed. These three years were disastrous for Ahinda. I was one of the earliest Ahinda proponents. The aspirations were high but after Siddaramaiah became CM for a second time, those aspirations are down the water.</p><p><strong>8. Can the BJP and JD(S) shed their upper-caste party tag?</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: For any political party, it’s not possible to win an election with just one party. They need a cross-section of people from SC/STs, farmers, women etc. The political situation will decide the strategy, while opportunities will decide who will emerge as leaders.</p><p><strong>9. Though the BJP came to power twice, you have never breached the simple majority mark of 113 seats…</strong></p><p><strong>Bommai</strong>: We are aware of that. The reason is what you earlier said: our performance in Southern Karnataka. Therefore, we will have a different micro-level plan at the constituency level. Different approaches will ensure that we will cross 113 this time.</p>