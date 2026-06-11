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Homeindiakarnataka

DH Interview | 'Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar both hypocrites': Former CM Bommai talks Congress politics & BJP's future

In an exclusive interview with DH, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks about recent political developments, welfare schemes, and opportunities for BJP.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakabasavaraj bommaiD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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