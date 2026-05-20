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DH-PV guidance camp: Hard work, discipline, is the key for success, say experts

The resource persons explained about choosing a college after the CET rank is announced, application verification, correction, document submission, reservation and fee.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 18:10 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 18:10 IST
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