<p>Mandya: The CET Mentoring and Career Guidance camp, organised by Prajavani-Deccan Herald, in association with Cauvery Institute of Technology (CIT), was successful in convincing the students that they can achieve their goals by continuous practice, discipline and hard work.</p><p>Experts provided valuable information and suggestions to the aspirants, at the camp organised on the college premises, in Mandya, on Wednesday.</p><p>They cleared the confusion among the students and the parents by providing details on which option among government, aided, and private colleges is better in the CET exam? What next if you don't get a seat in the first round? Can you choose multiple courses in the same college? </p><p>The resource persons explained about choosing a college after the CET rank is announced, application verification, correction, document submission, reservation and fee.</p>.<p>N Udaya Shankar, Principal of Maharaja Government Pre-University College, Mysuru, said that continuous practice is the basic mantra. One can achieve success only through continuous effort and hard work. </p>.KCET 2026 to be held on April 23, 24.<p>"For success in competitive exams, one should develop the habit of reading newspapers daily. You can score a rank in IAS and KAS exams only if you have good knowledge of current affairs and news. Develop the habit of questioning and resolve your confusions and problems", he said.</p><p>He also advised the students to keep away from mobile phones and also social media platforms and develop the habit of reading books. </p><p>The workshop was attended by Prajavani Executive Editor Ravindra Bhat, TPML DGM (Circulation) Jagannath Jois, Prajavani Mysuru Bureau Chief K Narasimha Murthy, Deccan Herald Mysuru Bureau Chief T R Satish Kumar, Cauvery Education and Research Trust President B G Sangameshwar and Secretary C J Gangadhar Gowda and CIT College Principal Srikanthappa.</p>