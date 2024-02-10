JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

DH-PV workshop for SSLC students

Last Updated 09 February 2024, 19:09 IST

Mysuru: Deccan Herald (DH) and Prajavani (PV) publications have organised a training workshop for 10th standard students, appearing for SSLC exam, at HD Kote town, Mysuru district, on February 13.

According to circulation manager of DH and PV S Prakasha, Deputy Director for Public Instruction H K Pandu will inaugurate the workshop, while Senthil Kumar of Subhash Kabini Power Corporation will preside over the same.

Retired chief engineer Shankar Devanuru, Tahsildar Srinivas, BEO Maraiah, PV executive editor Ravindra Bhat, DH-PV circulation general manager S Kiran, PV Mysuru bureau chief K Narasimhamurthy and DH Mysuru bureau chief T R Sathish Kumar will participate.

Prakasha said, H S Prakash, Pramod Kumar and Shambulingu of the Education department will be the resource persons. The workshop will be held 10.30 am onwards at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in HD Kote town.

(Published 09 February 2024, 19:09 IST)
KarnatakaMysuru

