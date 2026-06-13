Dharmasthala case: Conspirators offered Rs 50 lakh, complainant tells Karnataka HC

<p>Bengaluru: Chinna C N, the informant who was later named an accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> mass burial issue, has informed the Karnataka High Court that he was offered Rs 50 lakh by the alleged conspirators led by Mahesh Shetty Timarodi to ensure that Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade was sent to prison.</p>.<p>In his petition seeking directions to the Special Investigation team (SIT) to file its final report in the case, Chinna has also stated that actor Prakash Raj too spoke to him over phone during the preparations to file a complaint about the mass burials.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Prakash Raj dismisses conspiracy claims as 'hot air,' promises media briefing.<p>The petitioner stated that no proper investigation has been conducted on his statement disclosing the conspiracy by Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Girish Mattannavar, Jayanth, Vittal Gowda, Sameer M D and their associates. He stated that though the SIT filed a preliminary enquiry report naming five persons as conspirators, no action was taken against them. The court ordered notice to the state government and SIT and adjourned the hearing.</p>.<p>According to Chinna, a native of Mandya, Mahesh Timarodi had told him that the budget to the conspiracy was around Rs 200 crore. The petitioner stated that when he asked Thimarodi and Mattannavar about their source of income, they told him that the funds are received from Kerala and one of the major sources of income is one Rama Nagaraj, a woman from Chitradurga.</p>.<p>The petition stated that during 2023–24, when he was working at the Ujire gram panchayat, one Vittal Gowda had asked Chinna to tell Timarodi that several bodies were cremated at Dharmasthala and that skeletal remains were present. Subsequently, he was threatened and instructed to make statements exactly as dictated by Timarodi and Mattannavar.</p>.<p>Training at advocate’s office: The petitioner Chinna stated that after several trips to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and a visit to Delhi, he was trained at an advocate’s office in Bengaluru regarding the exact statements he was to make before the judicial officer.</p>.<p>While giving a statement before the magistrate, though the court directed the advocates to vacate the premises, he proceeded with the statement that had been dictated to him owing to threats by Timarodi and Mattannavar.</p>.<p>During the preparations and training, one night at around 8 pm, Mattannavar called actor Prakash Raj and handed over the phone to Chinna. The petitioner stated that Prakash Raj spoke to him in Tamil and told him that he should state before the authorities whatever Mattannavar had instructed him to state and that he would come and embrace him.</p>.<p>According to the petitioner, while the search by the SIT did not yield ay results, unable to bear the torture by Timarodi and Mattannavar, one night he decided to disclose the truth before the SIT officers about the conspiracy. The SIT produced him before the magistrate and remanded him to judicial custody. After his release from prison on bail, Chinna filed a complaint against Timarodi and others.</p>