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Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: Conspirators offered Rs 50 lakh, complainant tells Karnataka HC

Chinna has also stated that actor Prakash Raj too spoke to him over phone during the preparations to file a complaint about the mass burials.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:25 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtDharmasthala

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