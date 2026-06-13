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Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: SIT will answer court’s queries, says Priyank Kharge

Priyank was reacting to a plea made before the High Court by Chinnaiah C N, the complainant in the mass burial allegations case.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsPriyank KhargeDharmasthala

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