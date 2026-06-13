Dharmasthala case: SIT will answer court’s queries, says Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will reply to questions posed by the judiciary on the allegations of mass burials at Dharmasthala. </p>.<p>“The court has asked some questions to the SIT. The SIT chief will answer. I can’t discuss that in public,” Priyank said, adding that it was a “court-monitored process.” </p>.Dharmasthala case: Conspirators offered Rs 50 lakh, complainant tells Karnataka HC.<p>Priyank was reacting to a plea made before the High Court by Chinnaiah C N, the complainant in the mass burial allegations case, seeking directions to the SIT to complete its probe.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He has reportedly claimed that the operation to level ‘false allegations’ had a budget of Rs 200 crore. He has also named actor Prakash Raj.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Rs 200 crore isn’t a small amount. We don’t know how much of that is true. We’ll have to examine this claim,” Priyank said. On Prakash Raj’s name coming up, the minister said: “The mere mention of a name doesn’t make that person a criminal.”</p>