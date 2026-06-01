‘Dharti Mata Bachao’ campaign to promote soil health in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: The Union Government has launched the ‘Dharti Mata Bachao’ (Save mother earth) campaign to preserve the fertility of agricultural land and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. The initiative has received a positive response from farmers across the state.</p>.<p>To ensure effective implementation of the campaign, the Agriculture Department has constituted Bhoomitayi rakshane kangaavalu samitis (Mother earth protection monitoring committees). Since April, a total of 6,158 committees—comprising 5,891 village-level, 236 taluk-level and 31 district-level bodies—have been functioning across the state.</p>.Sufficient fertilizer available in Karnataka: Anupriya Patel tells Lok Sabha.<p>These committees are working in cities, towns, hoblis and villages to promote soil health. Belagavi district has emerged as the top performer in the state. Of the district’s 502 gram panchayats, the campaign had been completed in 396 panchayats as of May 30. Chitradurga ranks second, with activities conducted in 109 of its 189 gram panchayats.</p>.<p>Agriculture Department Joint Director H D Kolekar said: “The campaign launched to reduce fertiliser usage and protect soil health has received an encouraging response in Belagavi district. Many farmers have started returning to organic farming practices.”</p>.<p><strong>Creating awareness </strong></p>.<p>Excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has adversely affected soil health and has also led to harmful effects on humans, animals and birds. The campaign aims to educate farmers about the scientific use of fertilisers, encourage organic farming practices, promote alternative fertilisers and create awareness about the health hazards associated with indiscriminate chemical use.</p>.<p>Committee members conduct awareness programmes by gathering farmers at the village or panchayat level, typically addressing groups of around 50 farmers at a time.</p>.Panchayat officials to be held responsible for water pollution, warns Priyank Kharge.<p>At the village level, the gram panchayat president serves as the committee chairperson. Members include the panchayat secretary, agriculture sakhis, drone-operation teams, progressive farmers and representatives of farmer producer organisations. District-level committees are headed by the Joint Director of Agriculture, while Assistant Directors of Agriculture chair the taluk-level committees.</p>