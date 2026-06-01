Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Dharti Mata Bachao’ campaign to promote soil health in Karnataka's Belagavi

Committee members conduct awareness programmes by gathering farmers at the village or panchayat level, typically addressing groups of around 50 farmers at a time.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
A farmer on the outskirts of Belagavi on Sunday uses a tractor to till his field for the sowing. dh photos
A farmer on the outskirts of Belagavi on Sunday uses a tractor to till his field for the sowing. dh photos
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 00:09 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavicampaignsoil health

Follow us on :

Follow Us