<p>Dharwad: A day after Dharwad witnessed a massive protest staged by job aspirants, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said action would be initiated against those agitators who clashed with police.</p>.<p>He told reporters here on Wednesday, “Activists of Akhila Karnataka State Students’ Association clashed with police and deviated from route they were allowed to take. They blocked Jubilee Circle.”</p>.'Prolonged neglect in filling vacancies led to stir': H D Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt amid Dharwad protest.<p>The Police Commissioner said the five drones and more than 20 private videographers had recorded the protest. “We also have footage from CCTV cameras. We will ascertain whether law was violated and initiate action,” he added.</p>.<p>Although barricades had been placed at four to five spots to ensure the protesters stuck to the assigned route, some of them reportedly pushed past the barricades and even obstructed police from discharging their duty, said Kumar. “In the scuffle, some cops sustained minor injuries,” he added.</p>.<p>“We found some of them had participated in protests where violations were reported. There is evidence of water bottles being thrown during protest. But no cases registered so far,” he said.</p>.<p>The commissioner said permission had been granted for BJP’s protest rally from Srinagar Circle to Michigan Compound.</p>.<p>Permission had not been granted for AKSA’s protest, said Shashi Kumar. “They joined protest alongside BJP,” said Kumar. </p>