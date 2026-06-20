Dharwad, Kolar district courts in Karnataka receive hoax bomb threat calls

<p>Dharwad: District courts in Dharwad, Davangere and Kolar received either bomb threat calls, or e-mails, all of which turned out to be a hoax, on Friday. </p>.<p>The e-mail sent to the Kolar District Court warned that the bomb on the premises had been activated and it would explode at any time. However, a thorough search of the premises found no signs of any explosive material.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the hoax call was placed to the administrative office of the Dharwad District Court. The caller informed the court officials that multiple bombs had been planted at various spots across the premises, which could explode anytime. The court officials immediately alerted the police, who launched a search for the bombs.</p>.<p>Judges, advocates and petitioners were evacuated from the court premises, while a dog squad was pressed into service to assist the cops in their search. With the search unearthing no trace of suspicious substances, the call was declared a hoax.</p>.<p>Similarly, an e-mail sent to the Davangere District Court warned that the bomb on the premises was set to explode at 2 pm. The court authorities immediately informed the police, who arrived at the complex with a dog squad, and personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad. The court was promptly evacuated and a search launched. </p>.<p>The police confirmed that the e-mail was a hoax. Furthermore, they have learnt that the e-mail, written in Kannada, was sent from Tamil Nadu. </p>.<p>This is the third time in under a year that the Dharwad District Court has received a hoax threat.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, police said that they had launched an investigation to nab the miscreants who placed the hoax call.</p>