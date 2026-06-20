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Homeindiakarnataka

Dharwad, Kolar district courts in Karnataka receive hoax bomb threat calls

The police confirmed that the e-mail was a hoax. Furthermore, they have learnt that the e-mail, written in Kannada, was sent from Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBombHoax

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