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Homeindiakarnataka

Dharwad police inspector suspended for dereliction of duty

District Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya told that the suspension was ordered in connection with negligence in handling a minor girl’s suicide case and a case under the POCSO Act.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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