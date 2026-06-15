Dharwad police inspector suspended for dereliction of duty

<p>Dharwad: Police Inspector Shivayogi Lahore of Garag Police Station in Dharwad taluk has been suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty.</p>.<p>District Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya told that the suspension was ordered in connection with negligence in handling a minor girl’s suicide case and a case under the POCSO Act.</p>.Woman police inspector suspended for custodial torture of woman and son .<p>According to allegations, the police were negligent in investigating the case in which the girl died after consuming poison tablets. Although the girl’s parents had accused a young man in connection with her death, the police initially registered the matter as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and allegedly attempted to close the case. </p><p>There were also allegations that when the young man had earlier been found with the minor girl, the police failed to register a case and instead facilitated a compromise between the parties. These complaints of negligence and misconduct were raised against the police.</p>