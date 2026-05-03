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Dharwad seat vacant as Karnataka Assembly secretariat notifies Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s disqualification

The disqualification continues for six years after the convict's release from prison unless the conviction is stayed by a competent court.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 00:02 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 00:02 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDharwadVinay Kulkarni

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