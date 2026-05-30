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Homeindiakarnataka

Dharwad: Three kids, escaping summer heat, dead after drowning in a tank

According to police, the trio went to the waterbody to cool themselves from rising temperature.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:11 IST
Karnataka NewsIndiaKarnatakaDharwad

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