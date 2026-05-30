Dharwad: Three kids, escaping summer heat, dead after drowning in a tank

<p>Dharwad: In a tragic incident, three students who had ventured into a local tank, Kariammanakere, for swimming, reportedly drowned. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Singanahalli village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dharwad">Dharwad </a>taluk.</p><p>The ill-fated have been identified as Anwar Ibrahim Vatnal (13), Subani Isaq Bagajikoppa (12), and Mehaboob Subani Dadapeer Vatnal (15). All three were residents of Singanahalli.</p><p>According to police, the trio went to the waterbody to cool themselves from rising temperature. Anwar started drowning and Subani and Mehboob tried rescuing him, but they eventually drowned.</p>.Two teenaged boys drown in Hidkal dam backwaters while swimming, 3 others rescued .<p>The family members grew suspicious because they did not return home until evening. Immediately, the villagers informed the Garag police and gathered at the tank site. After almost one hour, all three bodies were retrieved.</p><p>The family members were inconsolable, and a pall of gloom gripped the village. SP Gunjan Arya and other senior officials visited the spot to conduct an enquiry. A case has been registered at Garag Police Station.</p>