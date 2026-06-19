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Dharwad University of Agricultural Sciences to host post-graduate research conference

The conference will also shed light on the problems of the agricultural sector especially farming community and gives direction for evolving useful technologies to the farming community.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 01:01 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 01:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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