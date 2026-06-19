Dharwad University of Agricultural Sciences to host post-graduate research conference

<p>Dharwad: The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad will be organising ninth post-graduate research conference on June 19 and 20.</p>.<p>As many as 251 post graduate students of UAS Dharwad from 25 departments, such as crop production, crop improvement, crop protection, social science, community science and forest science will participate and present their research results through oral and poster presentation.</p>.<p>This conference provides a platform for young minds to share their research work and get the guidance from senior scientists and open up a <br>new dimension in strengthening the research capacity of the students.</p>.<p>The conference will also shed light on the problems of the agricultural sector especially farming community and gives direction for evolving useful technologies to the farming community.</p>.<p>A total of 39 oral and 212 posters will be presented under the broad themes. </p>.<p>The conference will be inaugurated on June 19 at Farmer Knowledge Centre, UAS, Dharwad at 10:00 am by Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (ICAR-IIHR), Director Tusar Kanti Behera.</p>.<p>UAS Vice-Chancellor P U Krishnaraj will preside over the function.</p>.<p>The closing ceremony will be held on June 20 at 4:30 pm, wherein Dr Velchala Praveen Rao of Kaveri University, Telangana will address.</p>