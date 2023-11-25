JOIN US
Coorg Chicken with a Secret Ingredient | How to Make Kodava-Style Semi-Dry Chicken Recipe

Last Updated 25 November 2023, 15:40 IST

With a special ingredient that takes the flavours of this dish to another level, this Coorgi Chicken recipe is an all-rounder.

It can be served as a curry with rice, chapatis or neer dose, or it can be served as a side dish with your favourite drinks.

Ragoo brings to you this special Coorg Chicken recipe - the perfect combination of spice and tang.

Arun Kumar from Mane Mane Rasadoota rates it.

Freedom Healthy Oil presents Cuisines of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.

(Published 25 November 2023, 15:40 IST)
