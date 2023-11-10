JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

#DHBrandSpot | Donna Menasinakai Palya recipe | Uttar Karnataka recipe | Dappa Menasinakayi Palya | Capsicum Curry

Last Updated 10 November 2023, 13:40 IST

Follow Us

The Ennegaayi or stuffed brinjal curry of Karnataka combined with Jowar roti has a cult following. But in Nargund, the capsicum is treated a little differently. Nargund Donnamenasinakaayi Palya features small bell peppers cut in half and cooked in a gravy similar to the Ennegaayi, with grated coconut, groundnuts, niger seeds and sesame seeds. This curry is served as an accompaniment to a variety of rotis, chapatis and rice. Aadharsh Tatpati is back with this beautiful new recipe from Nargund, North Karnataka. 

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 November 2023, 13:40 IST)
KarnatakaFoodCuisines of KarnatakaDH BrandspotCooking show

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT