A staple at Karnataka's weddings, housewarmings and other family events, Chiroti is a crispy, flaky pastry served with a delicious badam milk. It follows a recipe very similar to the croissant, with layers of buttered pastry fried in hot oil. This Dasara, learn to make the Chiroti at home, with a quick recipe brought to you by Sihi Kahi Chandru and certified by our special guest Prakash Belawadi, well known director, actor and playwright.