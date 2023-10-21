JOIN US
#DHBrandSpot | Special Chiroti recipe to celebrate Dasara | Kannada Recipes | Cuisines of Karnataka | Padhir Peni

Last Updated 21 October 2023, 13:58 IST

A staple at Karnataka's weddings, housewarmings and other family events, Chiroti is a crispy, flaky pastry served with a delicious badam milk. It follows a recipe very similar to the croissant, with layers of buttered pastry fried in hot oil. This Dasara, learn to make the Chiroti at home, with a quick recipe brought to you by Sihi Kahi Chandru and certified by our special guest Prakash Belawadi, well known director, actor and playwright. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.  

