DHBrandSpot | Thalipattu recipe | Akki rotti | Rice Flour Thalipattu recipe | North Karnataka Thalipeeth Recipe

Thalipattu is a crispy, flaky jowar pancake enriched with fresh vegetables and ghee. It is a breakfast staple and a snack from Uttara Karnataka, very similar to the Akki Roti. Typically served with ghee, brinjal curry or chutney powder, Thalipattu is also thought to be the Uttara Karnataka version of Maharashtra's Thalipeeth. In this video, Sihi Kahi Chandru teaches you how to make this delectable pancake.

