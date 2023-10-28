JOIN US
#DHBrandSpot | Thalipattu recipe | Akki rotti | Rice Flour Thalipattu recipe | North Karnataka Thalipeeth Recipe

Last Updated 28 October 2023, 12:43 IST

Thalipattu is a crispy, flaky jowar pancake enriched with fresh vegetables and ghee. It is a breakfast staple and a snack from Uttara Karnataka, very similar to the Akki Roti. Typically served with ghee, brinjal curry or chutney powder, Thalipattu is also thought to be the Uttara Karnataka version of Maharashtra's Thalipeeth. In this video, Sihi Kahi Chandru teaches you how to make this delectable pancake.

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar

KarnatakaFoodCuisines of Karnataka

