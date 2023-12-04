Dialysis workers in Karnataka withdraw strike but will work with black bands

Staff at government dialysis centres across Karnataka have temporarily suspended their strike following assurances from the Health and Family Welfare Department regarding salary payments. However, due to the department’s noncommittal stance on regularising their jobs, they have decided to continue working while wearing black bands on their wrists as a symbol of protest.
"We have temporarily withdrawn our protest because we do not want to inconvenience patients. Our fight for job security will continue. We will work wearing black bands as a symbol of our fight,” a member of the Karnataka State Dialysis Workers’ Union stated.
Previously, dialysis centres at government medical facilities were operated by a private firm, which had its contract terminated by the government two months ago. Despite continuing to work, the outsourced staff did not receive salaries and were denied ESI and PF benefits. In response, the staff initiated a strike at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on November 30, impacting nearly 3,500 patients.
On December 2, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao promised immediate salary release but clarified that the government could not provide ESI and PF benefits as the staff were employed by a private firm. He also announced plans to blacklist the firm.
While the government is exploring the option of selecting a new firm through a tender process to manage the dialysis centres under a public-private partnership model, workers are concerned about their job security with the potential new contractor. They are urging the government to ensure their continued employment.