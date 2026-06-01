Did Congress' Zameer Ahmed help SDPI candidate in Davangere South bypoll? Audio goes viral

<p>Davangere: An audio clip of a conversation allegedly between outgoing Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zameer-ahmed-khan">Zameer Ahmed Khan</a> and KPCC Minority Unit vice president Mohammad Siraj, who has been expelled from the party, during the byelection to the Davangere South Assembly constituency, has gone viral on social media days ahead of the formation of the new Cabinet to be led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who has been chosen as the CLP leader. </p><p>The audio clip of the conversation between the two leaders on April 9, the day of the byelection, was shared on X by the handle kannadacockroacc (@kannadacocylvb) at 3.50 am on Monday. </p><p>The conversation took place in Urdu and Kannada. The audio clip, which begins with ‘How is the voting going on..’, lasts for 3 minutes and 50 seconds.</p><p>"I visited many booths. The cooker (SDPI symbol) is everywhere, the diamond (independent candidate symbol) is less. Some people from the Congress are distributing money. They are saying that people know how to vote by rejecting the money. I have given Rs 1.5 lakh to Sadiq brother. I have instructed him to ensure that votes go to SDPI," Siraj is purportedly heard as saying in the clip.</p><p>In response, Zameer Ahmed purportedly says, "Don’t force anyone to come out of the house to vote. Muslims are getting used to voting for Congress. If people start coming out of the house, it will not benefit us. Even those who come out of the house should vote for SDPI or an independent candidate."</p>.<p><strong>Conspiracy against Zameer: Siraj</strong></p><p>Reacting to it, Siraj said, "Zameer Ahmed did not speak to me in such manner. I have nothing to do with the audio circulating on social media. The audio was heavily edited and manipulated using technology. This is far from the truth."</p><p>Siraj told reporters on Monday, "There was a conspiracy against us during the byelections too. There was an attempt to incriminate Muslim leaders. This continued even after my expulsion from the party. This audio was deliberately released against Zameer Ahmed ahead of the Cabinet formation."</p><p>He admitted that he knows the then BJP nominee Sreenivas Dasakariappa. "However, I have not spoken to him since becoming a candidate for the byelection. On the polling day, after casting my vote, I came home and slept. I have not spoken to anyone. I need to know where the audio came from. I will take legal advice and proceed further," he said.</p><p>Shamanur Samarth, MLA, urged the party high command to examine authenticity of the audio clip.</p>