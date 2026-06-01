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Homeindiakarnataka

Did Congress' Zameer Ahmed help SDPI candidate in Davangere South bypoll? Audio goes viral

The conversation took place in Urdu and Kannada. The audio clip, which begins with ‘How is the voting going on..’, lasts for 3 minutes and 50 seconds.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:47 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsZameer Ahmed KhanDavangere

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