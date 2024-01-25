Did he not know of national interest when BJP denied him ticket: Cong hits out at Shettar, says he 'breached trust'

Responding to Shettar's statement that he has rejoined the BJP in the national interest, Shivakumar asked, "did he not know about national interest, when he was not given the ticket (by BJP)? Did he not know about Congress and national interest, when Congress made him MLC for five years?"

Asked whether Shettar has fallen prey to any allurements, he said, "he (Shettar) has to say what allurements were given to him. I can only say that Congress treated him respectfully....all of us have conscience, he too will have conscience."

On whether Laxman Savadi (Congress MLC, who too had joined party from BJP ahead of Assembly polls) will also go back to BJP, Shivakumar said, "no one will go, quitting the party, Shatter has gone, it's a different matter, despite people rejecting him by a margin of 35,000 votes (in May Assembly polls), Congress treated him respectfully, rest conscience and people will decide."

Speaking to reporters at Virajpet in Kodagu district, Siddaramaiah said he was not aware of the development, but repeatedly maintained that Congress treated Shettar respectfully and that he had assured that he would not go back to BJP.