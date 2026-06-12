'Did I ask him to work against me & the party?': Siddaramaiah seen fuming at Zameer's fan, video goes viral

<p>Bengaluru: In a viral video, former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> was caught on camera saying Chamrajpet MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zameer-ahmed-khan">Zameer Ahmed Khan</a> “worked against me and the party”. </p><p>Siddaramaiah said this to a man who was seeking a ministerial berth for Zameer. The man urged the former chief minister to ensure Zameer’s induction in the DK Shivakumar-led Cabinet. </p><p>“Did I ask him to work against the party?” Siddaramaiah is heard telling the man. When the man told Siddaramaiah that Zameer was his “close loyalist”, the two-time chief minister said: “Does that mean he can work against me?” </p>.Zameer Ahmed Khan left out of DKS' Cabinet amid anti-party activity charges.<p>Subsequently, an angry Siddaramaiah ordered the man out of his official residence ‘Kaveri’. This exchange is said to have taken place a few days ago. </p><p>Zameer’s supporters have been staging protests seeking a ministerial berth for him. The former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/zameer-ahmed-khan-left-out-of-dks-cabinet-amid-anti-party-activity-charges-4025861">did not make it to the first list of 13 lawmakers</a> who were inducted into the new Cabinet earlier this month. </p><p>After the April 9 Davangere South bypoll, Congress initiated disciplinary action against senior lawmakers Naseer Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar for ‘anti-party’ activities.</p>