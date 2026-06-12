Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Did I ask him to work against me & the party?': Siddaramaiah seen fuming at Zameer's fan, video goes viral

Siddaramaiah said this to a man who was seeking a ministerial berth for Zameer. The man had urged the former chief minister to ensure Zameer’s induction in the DK Shivakumar-led Cabinet.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 20:01 IST
Karnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahB Z Zameer Ahmad Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us