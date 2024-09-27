Didn’t receive Lokayukta summons: HDK

New Delhi: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday denied that he has received the Lokayukta police summons to appear before them regarding the Gangenahalli land denotification case.
“No police officer from the Lokayukta met me. I read in the media that the Lokayukta police have issued a notice to me. But I have not received any notice” he told reporters here.
The minister reiterated that he had not done anything wrong in the Gangenahalli denotification issue. It was done as per the law. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also denotified several acres of land acquired by various agencies, including Bengaluru Development Authority, he argued.
He said, “The chief minister must come clean in the MUDA scam. To divert attention, the chief minister is trying to rake up the old cases of Opposition parties and target them.”
Published 27 September 2024, 02:30 IST