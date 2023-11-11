Didn't expect Vijayendra's appointment as K'taka BJP chief, never asked party leadership for it, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he did not expect that his son B Y Vijayendra would be appointed the party's Karnataka unit president, and he had never asked for it with the party leadership in New Delhi.

The former chief minister expressed confidence that Vijayendra will take everyone in the party together to strengthen the organisation and ensure that the BJP wins more than 25 out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, during the upcoming polls.

"None of us had expected, whether you believe it or not, not even a single day I had asked anyone in Delhi to make Vijayendra the state President. You can ask anyone," Yediyurappa said in response to a question, whether he expected Vijayendra's appointment as state President.