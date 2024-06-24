Differences in Siddaramaiah Cabinet over demand for more Deputy CMs

The demand for more deputy chief ministers was raised before the Lok Sabha elections. The likes of Rajanna and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi argued that lawmakers belonging to Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities must be made deputy chief ministers to help Congress get more votes.

Priyank, who is also government spokesperson, disagreed with the argument that creating community-based DCM positions would help the party.

“If appointing DCMs could woo communities, then everyone would use this strategy,” Priyank said, adding that there was nothing wrong in demanding more DCMs.