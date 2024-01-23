Difficult to heed everyone: Siddaramaiah on appointments to boards and corporations

Bengaluru: Amid discontent brewing within a section of the ruling Congress in Karnataka regarding the political appointments in boards and corporations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it is difficult to heed to everyone’s suggestion.

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election, the Congress commenced the exercise to fill the posts of chairpersons to the boards and corporations.

It has recommended some MLAs and the senior leaders to occupy these plum posts. However, due to some disagreement, the party has not yet finalised the names.