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Digging Masjid may give temple, digging temple gives Stupa: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

Slams Surya, wonders if Lalbagh will be burnt due to Tipu hatred
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 17:25 IST
Karnataka NewsPriyank Kharge

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