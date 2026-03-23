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Digital arrest cases drop in Karnataka, but cyber crooks evolving

However, further analysis paints a much darker picture: despite the sharp drop in cases, the overall monetary loss in both years remained very close.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 22:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacybercrime

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