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Homeindiakarnataka

Digital arrest: Karnataka's Haveri man duped of Rs 21.50 lakh

A case has been registered at the Haveri District Cyber Crime Police Station.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:29 IST
Karnataka NewsCyber crimehaveri

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