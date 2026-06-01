Digital arrest: Karnataka's Haveri man duped of Rs 21.50 lakh

<p>Haveri: A man from the district was allegedly duped of Rs 21.50 lakh after being placed under digital arrest by fraudsters who threatened him, claiming he had aided a terrorist by providing his Aadhaar card for illegal money transfers through a bank.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Haveri District Cyber Crime Police Station.</p>.Bengaluru Rs 24 cr digital arrest case: Suspects found involved in another fraud .<p>Following the complaint from one Nagabhushan, police filed FIRs against two fake officials identified as Ranbir Singh, who posed as a CBI officer and Pradeep Kumar, who introduced himself as an ED officer.</p>.<p><strong>Terror link</strong></p>.<p>The accused allegedly contacted him on May 12, introducing themselves as central agency officers and claimed he was involved in a money laundering case linked to a terrorist from the Pahalgam attack.</p>.<p>They also conducted video calls showing forged documents and claimed 45 people were under investigation.</p>.Bengaluru digital arrest: Six arrested for cheating elderly woman of Rs 24 crore.<p>They offered to drop his name from the case in exchange for money.</p>.<p>Believing them, he transferred Rs 21.50 lakh in stages before reporting the fraud to helpline 1930.</p>