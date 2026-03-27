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Digital repository ‘Kanaja’ goes dark; department cites technical migration

The shutdown has sparked anger among scholars and Kannada enthusiasts who rely on the portal for free access to lakhs of books, dictionaries, and rare manuscripts.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:57 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:57 IST
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