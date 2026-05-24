Karnataka: Digital TC system for II PUC students on trial basis

<p>Bengaluru: The School Education and Literacy Department, which introduced digital marks cards for second PUC and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC </a>students from this year, has now come out with a Digital Transfer Certificate (Digital TC) system.</p>.<p>This facility, however, will be available for students who have passed the second PUC this year.</p>.<p>The Department of Pre-University Education has issued an order permitting principals of PU colleges to issue “Digital Transfer Certificates” (Digital TC) on a trial basis.</p>.<p>Soon after the Second PUC annual examination is completed, the result data will be used to generate the digital TC automatically. Once the data is uploaded, students can directly download the TC through their DigiLocker accounts.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the department has also simplified the Transfer Certificate (TC) by removing unnecessary information, including fee dues, scholarship details and attendance records. Such information will not be available on the digital TC.</p>.<p>However, for accurate linking of a student’s academic records, the digital TC will include the SATS (Student Achievement Tracking System) number along with the examination registration number and Aadhaar ID.</p>.<p>Additionally, if principals do not record any negative remarks within the stipulated time, the software will automatically print the conduct as “Good.”</p>.Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 application deadline extended to April 18.<p>Since digital TCs will carry a secure QR code, higher education institutions and Aadhaar centres can instantly verify their authenticity. The department stated in the order that this will help prevent fake TCs.</p>.<p>Moreover, as the TC will be available on DigiLocker immediately after the announcement of results, students will not have to run around colleges for the principal’s physical signature.</p>.<p>The government has clarified that the digital TC will be valid for higher education admissions.</p>.<p>On a trial basis, this facility will be available only to freshers who have passed the second PUC in all government pre-university colleges this year. Private students, repeaters, and those seeking transfer certificates must continue to apply to the principal and obtain the TC at the college level.</p>.<p>The department officials clarified, “The digital TC issued through DigiLocker does not require the principal’s physical signature and must be considered an authenticated document valid for higher education admissions.”</p>