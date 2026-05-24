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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Digital TC system for II PUC students on trial basis

The Department of Pre-University Education has issued an order permitting principals of PU colleges to issue 'Digital Transfer Certificates' (Digital TC) on a trial basis.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:46 IST
India NewsKarnatakaII PUC

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