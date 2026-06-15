Dilapidated bridges continue to haunt commuters in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: With the onset of the monsoon, concern is once again mounting over the condition of roads and bridges across Belagavi district. Several bridges damaged by years of heavy rains remain unrepaired, while the height of many low-level bridges has not been increased.</p>.<p>As a result, commuters will once again be forced to negotiate risky crossings and take long detours whenever floodwaters submerge these structures.</p>.Belgavi City Corporation: Savita Kamble elected as mayor, Anand Chavan as Deputy Mayor.<p>Major rivers such as the Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Krishna, Doodhganga, Vedganga, Markandeya and Hiranyakeshi rivers pass through the district and it has more than 300 bridges. Many of them have suffered damage due to continuous heavy rains over the past four to five years and continue to pose safety risks, people expressed concern.</p>.<p>For decades, residents have demanded that frequently submerged bridges be raised to prevent annual disruptions during floods. However, despite repeated assurances from elected representatives and officials concerned, little progress has been made and transportation problems persist.</p>.<p>One major concern is the Lolasur Bridge on the Jath–Jamboti interstate highway near Gokak. Built over the Ghataprabha River more than six decades ago, the bridge is submerged almost every year when the Ghataprabha and Markandeya rivers flood, disrupting traffic. A new bridge project worth Rs 40 crore was sanctioned. Construction is currently underway and is expected to provide a permanent solution once completed, said people. </p>.<p>Another problematic structure is the Chikkoli Bridge, which connects Gokak town with Gokak Falls, Godachinmalki Falls, Gokak Road railway station and Hidkal reservoir. The bridge frequently experiences traffic congestion and gets submerged during the monsoon. As a result, workers and residents are forced to travel an additional 20 km to reach destinations across the river. The Public Works Department bridge requires both widening and elevation.</p>.<p>In Chikkodi taluk, officials recently repaired one side of a damaged retaining wall on a bridge near Jainapur on the Sankeshwar–Jevargi state highway after media reports highlighted its deteriorating condition. However, the retaining wall on the other side also requires reconstruction.</p>.<p>Near Karadaga in Nippani taluk, one side wall of a bridge on the Karadaga–Bhoj road collapsed two years ago. Reconstruction work is currently in progress.</p>.<p>Flooding of the Hiranyakeshi River near Sankeshwar in Hukkeri taluk submerges the Sankeshwar–Nanganur and Sankeshwar–Aralagundi bridges, forcing residents to take lengthy alternate routes. Long-standing demands to raise these bridges remain unaddressed.</p>.<p>In Savadatti taluk, although none of the 18 bridges are in a dilapidated condition, government funds have been sanctioned to raise the height of several narrow bridges where traffic is often disrupted during the monsoon.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a partially constructed bridge over the Yakkundi stream near Hosur in Bailhongal taluk was recently washed away due to heavy rains. Villagers alleged that construction had progressed at a snail’s pace despite long-standing demands for a higher bridge. Farmers, students and motorists are now facing severe hardships.</p>.<p>Inputs from Rameshwar Kalyanshetti, Ravikumar Hulakunda, Pradeep Melinimani, S B Manjargi, Shivanand Vibhutimath, Basavaraj Shirasangi and Chandrashekar Chinakekar.</p>.<p>"Reports on damaged bridges are being collected from departments concerned. Urgent repair works will be taken up immediately, while projects requiring more time will be executed after the monsoon.</p>.<p><strong>Waterlogging causes problems</strong></p>.<p>During the monsoon, a large amount of water accumulates on the roads beneath almost all underpasses along the National Highway in Channamma Kittur taluk, causing persistent inconvenience to the public.</p>.<p>Residents said that the problem has continued for more than a decade. Despite repeated complaints and the issue being brought to the notice of National Highways Authority officials and toll collection contractors several times, no effective measures have been taken to improve the situation. The officials have remained indifferent despite the hardships faced by commuters.</p>.<p>Every monsoon, the bridge over a stream between M K Hubballi and Amarapur gets submerged, bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill. The bridge, which lacks protective retaining walls, poses a serious safety risk and continues to endanger commuters.</p>.<p>Ningappa Kadoli, a resident of Channamma Kittur said: “Large quantities of water accumulate on the roads beneath the underpasses along the National Highway, creating serious problems for commuters. We do not know how else to explain this issue to the officials concerned."</p>