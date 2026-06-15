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Homeindiakarnataka

Dilapidated bridges continue to haunt commuters in Karnataka's Belagavi

As a result, commuters will once again be forced to negotiate risky crossings and take long detours whenever floodwaters submerge these structures.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelgavi

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