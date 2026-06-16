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Homeindiakarnataka

Dilapidated school buildings put students in Karnataka's Chitradurga at risk

Additional Chief Secretary Rashmi Mahesh had instructed the deputy directors of public information (DDPIs) to conduct inspections.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 01:17 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 01:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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