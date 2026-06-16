Dilapidated school buildings put students in Karnataka's Chitradurga at risk

<p>Chitradurga: Government school buildings across Chitradurga district are in a dangerously dilapidated condition, raising serious concerns about student safety. Although the School Education and Literacy Department directed all districts to inspect school buildings and submit safety certificates soon after schools reopened on June 1, officials in Chitradurga have yet to begin even preliminary assessments.</p>.<p>Additional Chief Secretary Rashmi Mahesh had instructed the deputy directors of public information (DDPIs) to conduct inspections with support from the Public Works Department and Zilla Panchayat engineers and submit reports within three days. While several districts have complied, local authorities have reportedly delayed action. The department had specifically ordered inspections of collapsed structures, leaking roofs, cracked walls, and damaged furniture.</p>.Layouts in Chitradurga sink under garbage and stray animal menace.<p>Several schools illustrate the extent of the problem. At the Government Girls’ School in Sirigere taluk, a section of the 50-year-old tiled-roof building has collapsed after years of neglect despite repeated requests for repairs. A total of 65 girls from Classes 1-7 have been shifted temporarily to the boys’ school.</p>.<p>At Guddada Santenahalli in Holalkere taluk, three of five classrooms are unusable, forcing Classes 2 and 3 to study together. Many parents are shifting children to private schools. A classroom at Jaipur village is also on the verge of collapse.</p>.<p>Schools at Vishwanathanhalli, Kalaghatta Lambanihatti, Gunjiganooru and Kavaluhatti under B Durga hobli are severely deteriorated. Vishwanathanhalli school has 12 students, Kalaghatta Lambanihatti has 16, while three of four classrooms at Gunjiganooru are unusable, affecting 32 students.</p>.<p>At Vanivilasapura in Hiriyur taluk, recently upgraded as a Karnataka Public School, 250 students from LKG to Class 7 study in only seven classrooms instead of the required 10. One room is unsafe, with plaster falling from the roof.<br />At Sakkara near Dharmapura, only three out of eight classrooms are usable.</p>.<p>Hosadurga taluk has 64 dilapidated classrooms, including those in Janakal, Rangainuru and Srirangapura. At Madayyanhatti near Nayakanahatti, a classroom roof collapse has disrupted learning for 55 students, who are now taught in the kitchen, corridor and office. Despite repeated requests, repairs have not been undertaken. <br />Zilla Panchayat officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Girls dropout of schools\nResidents say declining school infrastructure is reducing enrolment across the district as parents fear for their children's safety and opt for private schools despite higher fees.\nThey also allege that closure and merger of village schools have forced many girls to discontinue education contributing to child marriages in rural areas. Social activist H Manjunath said crores of rupees available under KMERC could be used to revive government schools but lack of political will has stalled improvements.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Staff shortage cited\n School Education Department Deputy Director M R Manjunath said the department had sought assistance from PWD and Zilla Panchayat engineers for safety inspections but both departments cited staff shortages.\n He said inspections would be conducted soon and reports submitted. He added that numerous complaints regarding unsafe buildings had been received and that students were being accommodated in alternative classrooms or schools. The department would seek funds for repairs.</p>